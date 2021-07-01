iOS 15, iPadOS 15 public betas: How to install, top features, and everything you need to know

If you are thinking about downloading the iOS 15 public beta, here's how to download it. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Apple released the first public beta for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 on Wednesday, letting iPhone and iPad owners try out new software months ahead of the official release. The company first announced iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in early June. iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will come to compatible iPhones and iPads this fall, and they include updates to FaceTime, iMessage, Safari and Wallet.

Here’s how to install iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 on your iPhone and iPad.

iOS 15, iPadOS 15 public betas: Start testing new software early

The public beta is essentially a test version of the software that will come later this year alongside the new iPhone lineup. The idea behind the public beta is to let enthusiasts test out the early version of the software and help Apple identifying bugs before the official release. The final version of iOS 15 will be released this fall.

iOS 15, iPadOS 15 public betas: How to install

The public beta is now available to download. However, keep in mind, this is pre-release software and it contains bugs so better to run the public beta version on the secondary iPhone or iPad.

# First things first, visit Apple’s beta software site on your iPhone or iPad and sign up or sign in using your Apple account.

#Sign up by selecting “enroll your devices” and agree to Apple’s terms.

# Choose the software you wish to try. You can also try testing iPadOS 15 in case you have a spare iPad.

#Tap the “Download profile” button.

#Open Settings, tap on the profile and hit install.

#Your phone will reboot.

#Go to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install.

iOS 15, iPadOS 15 public beta: List of compatible iPhones, iPads

Will my iPhone compatible with iOS 15? Well, Apple has published a list of devices that will receive the update when it officially launches iOS 15 later this year. It is easy to check if your iPhone will get iOS 15. Notably, if your iPhone is running iOS 14, then you can install the public beta on your device.

If you have one of these iPhones/iPads, your device is compatible with iOS 15/iPadOS 15.

iPhones

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (first generation)

iPads

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad Mini (5th generation)

iPad Mini 4

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

iPod Touch

iPod Touch (7th generation)

iOS 15, iPadOS 15: Top features

Both iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will bring a lot of new features to the iPhone and iPads later this year. In iOS 15, you will be able to join a FaceTime call from your iPhone, Android or Windows device. Plus, the new FaceTime SharePlay features allow users to watch shows on Disney+ or other supported apps over videoconferencing. Apple is adding Spatial Audio to FaceTime. And speaking of iMessage, Apple’s test messaging app will be able to create a list called “Shared With You” that will track content shared within message threads across relevant apps. Weather gets a new design, while Maps is getting a lot of additional road details in cities. Photos, meanwhile, is getting an update as well. Your iPhone will able to identify and tell you more information about an animal, a landmark, a plant or an object. This feature is similar to Google Lens. Safari, on the other hand, brings the search bar to the bottom of the page on iPhone. iPadOS 15, the latest version of its operating system for the iPad, features widgets on the home screen and better multitasking.