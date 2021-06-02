iOS 15 and WWDC 2021: What to expect from Apple’s next big software update

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicks off Monday at 10:30 pm IST with a keynote address. During that keynote address, Tim Cook and other Apple executives will reveal the future of the company’s software efforts. Of course, Apple will preview the next version of iOS that could fundamentally change its iPhones. But this year’s changes on iOS are likely to be less dramatic. That being said, we are still expecting a lot of new features to be rolled out as part of iOS 15.

Here’s everything we know so far about Apple’s next major mobile operating system update.

When is WWDC 2021?

Apple will hold its all-digital Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online from June 7-11. Consumers and developers will be able to watch online for free.

What will be announced at WWDC 2021?

iOS 15

It’s all but certain that Apple will announce the next version of iOS, the operating system that powers the iPhone next week. For iOS 15, rumours say that that iOS will bring more granular controls over notifications. Apparently, users will be able to set different notification preferences depending on their current status (for example, sleeping or driving). iOS 15 might also add new device privacy protections, an updated lock screen and a redesigned iPad home screen with widgets. Apple is also rumoured to be working on revamping iMessage, with the aim to turn into a competitor to WhatsApp.

iOS 15: What devices will it support?

With iOS 15, we may see that the new iOS update will probably work on iPhone 7 and later devices. That means the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and the original iPhone SE won’t work with iOS 15. If the information is correct, then these iPhones will work with iOS 15:

*iPhone 7

*iPhone 7 Plus

*iPhone 8

*iPhone 8 Plus

*iPhone X

*iPhone XR

*iPhone Xs

*iPhone Xs Max

*iPhone 11

*iPhone 11 Pro

*iPhone 11 Pro Max

*iPhone SE (2020)

*iPhone 12

*iPhone 12 mini

*iPhone 12 Pro

*iPhone 12 Pro Max

What about iOS 15 beta?

Well, if you are a developer, you will be able to download the iOS 15 developer beta after the new iOS update will be announced. For the iOS 15 public beta, you have to wait till July. Apple, like the previous year, will release iOS 15 later this year. This usually happens in September. That is when Apple announces the new iPhone. Once iOS 15 is available to download this fall, you will be able to download the update by going to the Settings app>General>Software update.