iOS 15.4: How to use Face ID to unlock iPhone while wearing a face mask

You have probably used FaceID with a mask to unlock your iPhone, and it’s not really a smooth experience. There have been times when FaceID doesn’t recognise your face half-covered, leaving users with the only option to either enter screen code manually or pull your mask down. Yes, it is possible to unlock your ‌iPhone‌ while wearing a mask, but only if you have access to an Apple Watch.

Apple is aware of the situation and soon it will push out iOS 15.4 in the coming days that allow iPhone owners to able to use Face ID while still wearing their masks. The iOS 15.4 beta, currently available to developers and public beta testers, allows FaceID to work smoothly without the watch, if you’re wearing a mask. We show you how this feature works on the iPhone 13 mini running iOS 15.4.

Here's how Face ID with a mask works. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

How to use Face ID with a mask (available in developer beta)

To be clear, iOS 15.4 is still not out yet. The ability to use the face unlock feature while wearing a face mask is currently in beta, and can be accessed only on the iPhone 12 series and iPhone 13 lineup. If you have access to Apple’s newer iPhone with Face ID, you can install the public beta and try to use Face ID with a mask:

1.)Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2.) Scroll down tap Face ID and Passcode.

3.)Enter your passcode.

4.)Toggle on Use Face ID With a Mask.

5.) Next, choose the Use Face ID With a Mask option.

6.) Set up Face ID with your mask on.

After testing out iOS 15.4 beta for a few days, we were pleasantly surprised to see how well Face ID works with a mask. Setting up Face ID with a mask on is pretty much the same as setting up your Face ID. This time, Face ID scans your eye area to authenticate your identity, rather than looking at the entire face when you’re wearing a mask. Unfortunately, Face ID with a mask doesn’t work with sunglasses, although Apple does give the option to configure Face ID while wearing glasses separately. To add your glasses, all you need to open the Settings app, tap on Face ID & Passcode, authenticate with a passcode, and tap “Add Glasses.”