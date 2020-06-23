iOS 14: Top features, release date, and other details you must know

At Apple’s Developers conference WWDC 2020 late last night the Cupertino major announced some key announcements around iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, WatchOS, and more. Rumours were Apple will rename iOS to iPhoneOS and that got many excited but that wasn’t what Apple had in store. iPhone’s operating system is still called iOS.

At the event, the tech giant announced iOS 14 that brings many nifty features to enhance the overall user experience. Apple announced small changes that make a big difference in the way we use the iPhone. Here are the top features of iOS 14 that Apple announced at the keynote.

iOS 14: Top features to note

–Apple announced new widgets that show timely information at a glance. The widgets can be pinned in different sizes on any Home Screen page so iPhone users can get all the important information at once. With iOS 14, users will also be able to create a Smart Stack of widgets, which uses on-device intelligence to surface the right widget based on time, location, and activity. Widgets can be customised for work, travel, sports, entertainment and placed on Home Screen pages.

–iOS 14 also brings App Library that automatically organizes all apps that you use on a day-to-day basis into one simple, easy-to-navigate view. Users will be able to choose number of Home Screen pages to display and also easily hide pages for quick access to App Library.

–Apple finally brings one of the most awaited features with iOS 14 as far as calls are concerned. With iOS 14 Apple introduces a new way to show incoming calls. Both incoming FaceTime and phone calls will be shown as a notification and this will enable users to stay in the context of what they are doing.

–Apple also introduces With Picture-in-Picture support for iPhone users. This will allow users to watch a video or make a FaceTime call at the same time.

–iOS 14 brings new updates to Messages as well to make it easier to stay connected with loved ones and quickly access important messages. iPhone users will be now able to pin conversations to the top of their messages list, keep up with group threads with the help of mentions and inline replies. iOS 14 also allows users to customize conversations by setting an image or emoji as a group photo.

–Updates come to Memoji as well as Apple introduces new Memoji options in Messages including new hairstyles, headwear, face coverings, and more. One of the most interesting is face cover option for Memojis due to the ongoing Covid-19 crises.

–Apple also introduces Translate to help users easily translate conversations. It will also allow users to translate voice and text among 11 different languages, Apple confirmed during the keynote. There’s also an on-device mode that allows users to experience the features of the app offline for private voice and text translation.

—Apple Maps gets new options for cycling directions, electric vehicle routing, and curated Guides. The Electric vehicle routing comes with information related to charging stops along a planned route based on the vehicle’s charge and charger types. Additionally, Guides provide a curated list of interesting places to visit in a city including restaurants, popular attractions and more – which are created by a selection of trusted resources.

—Siri can now send audio messages. Notably, keyboard dictation runs on the device when dictating messages, notes, email, and more.

—AirPods can now seamlessly switch between Apple devices with automatic device switching. Apple also introduced Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to offer theater-like experience to AirPods Pro.

–Apple introduces digital Car Keys to provide users a secure way to use iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock and start their car. Digital Car Keys can be easily shared using Messages, or disabled through iCloud if a device is lost. Car Keys will be available starting this year through NFC.8 In addition, Apple also unveiled the next generation of digital car keys based on Ultra Wideband technology for spatial awareness delivered through the U1 chip. This will allow users to unlock future car models without removing their iPhone from their pocket or bag, and will become available next year.

iOS 14: When will it release?

For now, Apple has just announced the iOS 14. The developer preview of iOS 14 is available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com while the public beta will be available to iOS users next month at beta.apple.com. iOS 14 will be available this fall as a free software update for iPhone 6s and later.

