iOS 14.5 to help users unlock their iPhone with mask on

Apple's iPhone users will be able to unlock their phone with mask on (Source: Apple)

Apple’s iOS 14.5 update will include a major upgrade in Face ID as it will unlock the iPhone while the user is wearing a mask. As per a report by Joanna Stern from The Wall Street Journal, iPhone users who own an Apple Watch will be able to take advantage of the new functionality. In order to do that, Apple Watch users will need to update to watchOS 7.4 when it is available.

This will be an important update from the Cupertino-giant as wearing masks has become a norm due to the Covid-19 pandemic because it decreases the chances of contracting the virus. Also, the lack of touch ID on the flagship iPhone series left people with only one choice (entering passcode) to unlock their phone.

The watch will provide haptic feedback when the phone is unlocked. In order to use this feature, users need to ensure that the wrist detection feature is turned on.

The iOS 14.5 is still in beta version and the release of the stable version of the update has not been announced yet. The new update will also include app tracking transparency controls which will require app developers like Facebook to show users a pop-up asking for permission to “track you across apps and websites.”

In addition, there is support for new Xbox and PlayStation5 controllers on both iPhones and iPads. Also, there are few updates to Siri along with 5G dual-SIM functionality globally.

As per a report by WSJ, Apple may be adding an in-display fingerprint scanner to iPhones launching in 2021. The new touch ID will be a welcome addition considering people wear masks outdoors due to the virus and also due to bad air quality in some polluted areas.