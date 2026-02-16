Cloud to camera: InVideo and Google Cloud build an AI engine for modern filmmaking pipeline

Invideo’s creative platform is now tightly integrated with Google Cloud’s AI stack, including advanced TPU and GPU systems, to support everything from script prompts to full cinematic scenes.Image: Reuters)

In a move that signals how quickly cinema is changing, InVideo has announced a deeper partnership with Google Cloud to build what it calls a new generation of AI-powered filmmaking tools. The two companies unveiled enterprise-grade production pipelines designed for studios, broadcasters, ad agencies, and large production houses seeking to produce long-form, studio-quality films using artificial intelligence.

The announcement was made in Delhi ahead of the India AI Film Festival, where the companies plan to demonstrate how these tools can fit into real-world film production.

At the heart of the collaboration is a simple idea: give filmmakers access to powerful computing infrastructure without forcing them to become technologists. Invideo’s creative platform is now tightly integrated with Google Cloud’s AI stack, including advanced TPU and GPU systems, to support everything from script prompts to full cinematic scenes.

“Invideo exists to support storytellers,” said Sanket Shah, CEO and co-founder of Invideo. “We already serve millions of creators. Now we’re working to make AI practical for serious filmmakers, not just creatively exciting but economically sensible.”