Cloud to camera: InVideo and Google Cloud build an AI engine for modern filmmaking pipeline

In a move that signals how quickly cinema is changing, InVideo has announced a deeper partnership with Google Cloud to build what it calls a new generation of AI-powered filmmaking tools. The two companies unveiled enterprise-grade production pipelines designed for studios, broadcasters, ad agencies, and large production houses seeking to produce long-form, studio-quality films using artificial intelligence.
The announcement was made in Delhi ahead of the India AI Film Festival, where the companies plan to demonstrate how these tools can fit into real-world film production.
At the heart of the collaboration is a simple idea: give filmmakers access to powerful computing infrastructure without forcing them to become technologists. Invideo’s creative platform is now tightly integrated with Google Cloud’s AI stack, including advanced TPU and GPU systems, to support everything from script prompts to full cinematic scenes.
“Invideo exists to support storytellers,” said Sanket Shah, CEO and co-founder of Invideo. “We already serve millions of creators. Now we’re working to make AI practical for serious filmmakers, not just creatively exciting but economically sensible.”
The global market for AI in media and entertainment is expected to grow sharply in the coming years, but much of that growth has focused on short-form videos and social content. Invideo says it wants to move the conversation toward feature films and high-quality long-form narratives.
Through Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, studios can now use generative models such as Veo and Imagen to create detailed 4K visuals from simple natural-language prompts. Directors can test camera angles, lighting setups and scene pacing digitally before building expensive sets, as the goal is to allow creative teams to “fail fast” during the early stages and refine their vision long before production begins.
The system also integrates Gemini for deeper scene analysis and continuity management. According to the companies, this helps maintain tone and narrative flow across complex scripts. For sound design, tools like Lyria and Chirp enable synchronised background scores and realistic multilingual dialogue, making it easier to lxocalise films for global audiences without losing nuance.
Behind the scenes, InVideo is using Google Cloud’s AI Hypercomputer infrastructure to train custom models for its enterprise clients. The heavy lifting happens in the cloud, but the output is built to meet studio-grade expectations.
Rather than replacing filmmakers, the companies insist the technology is meant to extend their toolkit. The collaboration also includes safeguards. Generated assets are embedded with SynthID watermarks to ensure transparency, and the system includes safety filters and copyright protections designed for professional use.
“Filmmaking has always evolved with technology,” said Sashi Sreedharan, Managing Director of Google Cloud India. “AI is the next chapter. Our goal is to remove friction so creators can bring bold ideas to the screen.”
The partnership will be showcased on February 17 at the India AI Film Festival, hosted near the iconic Qutub Minar. The invite-only gathering will bring together filmmakers, investors and policymakers to see how AI-driven pipelines work alongside traditional production methods.
Invideo is also set to announce three feature films developed with major Indian production houses using its new enterprise offering powered by Google Cloud.
