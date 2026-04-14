Intex launches 65-inch and 75-inch QLED 4K smart TVs, price starts at Rs 97K

The new Intex TVs come with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and MEMC offering vivid visuals. (Image: Intex)

Intex Technologies on Tuesday, April 14, launched two new high-end additions to its smart TV range. The company has introduced 65-inch and 75-inch QLED 4K Ultra HD smart televisions aimed at consumers looking for a more immersive and feature-rich experience.

The two new models, LED-GQ6511 (65-inch) and LED-GQ7511 (75-inch), come with QLED display technology with 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160), promising improved brightness, richer colours and deeper contrast. It is built on a frameless ADS panel to offer wider viewing angles, which makes it suitable for group viewing. While the 75-inch Intex LED-GQ751 is priced at Rs 116,999, the 65-inch LED-GQ6511 costs Rs 97,499.