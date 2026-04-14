Intex launches 65-inch and 75-inch QLED 4K smart TVs, price starts at Rs 97K

Intex Technologies on Tuesday, April 14, launched two new high-end additions to its smart TV range. The company has introduced 65-inch and 75-inch QLED 4K Ultra HD smart televisions aimed at consumers looking for a more immersive and feature-rich experience.
The two new models, LED-GQ6511 (65-inch) and LED-GQ7511 (75-inch), come with QLED display technology with 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160), promising improved brightness, richer colours and deeper contrast. It is built on a frameless ADS panel to offer wider viewing angles, which makes it suitable for group viewing. While the 75-inch Intex LED-GQ751 is priced at Rs 116,999, the 65-inch LED-GQ6511 costs Rs 97,499.
The TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR and MEMC to improve picture clarity and ensure smoother motion during fast-paced scenes. “The focus is on delivering a well-rounded experience that combines immersive visuals, intuitive smart features, and dependable performance,” said Keshav Bansal, director, Intex Technologies.
Running on Google TV, the device offers personalised content interface where users can access apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar along with the Google Play Store. It also has a built-in Chromecast that enables easy casting from smartphones and other devices.
The televisions are powered by a quad-core processor with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage which ensures smooth navigation and multitasking. On the audio front, it comes with Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos support, along with dual 15W speakers that are claimed to deliver an immersive sound experience.
The connectivity features include multiple HDMI and USB ports, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Chromecast support. Besides, its a voice-enabled remote with Google Assistant allows users to search content and control the TV through voice commands.
The launch comes at a time when there is a broader shift in India’s television market, where consumers are opting for larger screens with premium features. The new QLED TVs will be sold through offline stores supported by Intex’s wide network covering over 18000 pin codes.