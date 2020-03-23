Internet speed slowing down? How to check for problem and fix it Internet speed slowing down? How to check for problem and fix it

The coronavirus pandemic has forced people worldwide to stay indoors and that has increased the dependency on the internet, especially home broadband and Wi-Fi. With everyone sitting at home and using the internet for work, streaming movies and shows, playing games and more there’s a chance you might see your internet speeds drop significantly compared to the last few weeks given the strain on networks.

So what should you do to fix the speed? Giving people can’t stop using the internet given it is the only means of entertainment right now, we explain what steps you can take should the problem arise.

How to check internet speed

To check the status of the internet speed of your broadband connection you can simply download the SpeedTest application on your Android phone or iPhone. Or you can go to the Speedtest website on your desktop as well. Open the app after it has been installed and click on “Go” option shown in the middle of the phone screen. The app will take a few seconds to test and show the results of the internet speed of your broadband connection.

We tested the speed of the broadband connection we are using a couple of times, and mostly the download and upload speeds were at par. However, compared to last week the speed level has dropped significantly. If you’re using mobile internet you can follow the same procedure to test the data speed. However, we would recommend using a stable broadband connection if working from home given mobile data can finish in a day or two leaving you with no internet connection at all.

How to fix slow internet speed?

The easiest and the most common way out is to reboot the router. This often helps fix several operational issues. If the speed doesn’t recover despite rebooting the router you must cut down on streaming movies, playing games, and other sources of entertainment and prioritise work. This will boost the net speed, but definitely escalate an already high level of boredom.

Another way to boost the internet speed is by scheduling timings for work, streaming movies or playing games. For instance, the morning to evening slot could be only for work, post 6PM could be for playing some games, and post 9PM could be for streaming movies. By using the internet for one purpose at a time could slightly slow the speed issue.

