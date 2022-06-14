Internet Explorer will live on despite its demise; here is how

Microsoft’s iconic Internet Explorer has lived way past what should have been its expiry date but that will no longer be the case after June 15 when the browser will finally be retired. This move from Microsoft was easy to predict as the company had removed Microsoft 364 apps’ support for the browser in February 2021 before announcing the browser’s end in May 2021. But if you want to continue browsing the web using Internet Explorer, there is a way.

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications. Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode”) built-in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge,” wrote Sean Lyndersay, general manager of Microsoft Edge Enterprise, in a company blog announcing the end of Internet Explorer.

That’s right; there is an Internet Explorer mode built into Microsoft’s replacement for the old browser: Microsoft Edge. The newer, faster and more secure Chromium-based browser will have an Internet Explorer mode that will allow users to use sites and web applications that are only supported by Explorer. This will include site support for functionality like ActiveX controls.

This gives Edge a slight leg-up when it comes to certain use cases where the user will need to access both legacy Internet Explorer-compatible websites as well as modern websites using just one browser. This “dual-engine” advantage that Edge holds makes it a better choice than competing browsers in this scenario.

How to enable Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge

In order to use the Internet Explorer mode in Edge, you need to first enable it. For that, follow these steps: Open Microsoft Edge Click the ellipsis (…) button on the top-right of the screen Click on “Settings” Click “Default browser” Go to the “Internet Explorer compatibility” section and toggle the “Allow sites to be reloaded in Internet Explorer mode” switch. Click the restart button right below the toggle to restart the browser so that changes come into effect

Now that you have enabled this option, you can use Internet Explorer mode to open websites and web apps that are only compatible with legacy versions of the deprecated browser. Follow these steps to use the mode.

Go to the website that you want to open in Internet Explorer mode Click the ellipsis button on the top-right Hit the “Reload in Internet Explorer mode” button. If you don’t find it in the ellipsis menu, you will find it in the “More tools” submenu

And that is how Internet Explorer will continue live on past its demise; and not just in our hearts. Despite what you may think, this compatibility mode could be really useful depending on the situation. Not all organisations and individuals have the time and motivation to update old but useful websites that are only compatible with Internet Explorer. And despite the end of the standalone browser, it is great that its functionality can still be accessed.