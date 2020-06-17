India will triple data use by 2025: Ericsson Mobility Report

Here’s how much data India consumed during 2019 and a predication on how much data it will consume in 2025. (Image: Reuters) Here’s how much data India consumed during 2019 and a predication on how much data it will consume in 2025. (Image: Reuters)

Ericsson’s Mobility Report – June 2020 edition projects that India, which has managed to hold the highest data usage per smartphone per month spot, will triple this data usage to 21EB per month (one billion GB) by 2025. On average Indians used around 12GB of monthly data last year, the highest consumption globally according to Ericsson. By 2025, this number is projected to increase to around 25GB per month.

Smartphone data subscriptions in 2019 were at 620 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9 per cent, taking total smartphone data subscriptions to one billion by 2025. The report states that the massive growth in the number of smartphone data subscriptions is backed by the rapid adoption of 4G, low data prices, affordable smartphones and people’s changing video viewing habits.

The report predicts that India will add around 410 million smartphone users by 2025 according to the current rate of growth. As of now only 4 per cent of households have a fixed broadband connection, which makes smartphones the only way to access the internet in many cases. LTE currently dominates the Indian internet connection point markets, which in 2019 was at 49 per cent. The report states that it will continue to be dominant in 2025 also with 64 per cent. LTE subscriptions are forecasted to grow to 820 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 7 per cent.

Mobile broadband technologies currently account for 58 per cent of the mobile subscriptions in 2019. Ericsson predicts that this number will increase to 82 per cent by 2025. With the total number of mobile broadband subscriptions set to be above 1 billion by 2025.

The report also states that 5G will slowly gain around 18 per cent of mobile subscriptions in India by the end of 2025.

