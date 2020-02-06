Internet and mobile association announces self-regulatory code

In an earlier version of the code released February 2019 that did not include the DCCC, many more companies had signed on, including Netflix, Zee5, Arre, ALT Balaji and Eros Now. In an earlier version of the code released February 2019 that did not include the DCCC, many more companies had signed on, including Netflix, Zee5, Arre, ALT Balaji and Eros Now.

With significant discontent from the industry, the representative body for Internet companies has developed a self-regulatory Digital Curated Content Complaint Council (DCCC) to receive complaints on online content such as video streaming.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) announced the “Self Regulation for Online Curated Content Providers” on Wednesday, naming Hotstar, Voot, Jio, and SonyLiv as signatories.

The code, accessed by The Indian Express, states that signatories will not make available “content which promotes and encourages disrespect to the sovereignty and integrity of India” or “promotes and encourages terrorism and other forms of violence against the State (of India) or its institutions”.

In an earlier version of the code released February 2019 that did not include the DCCC, many more companies had signed on, including Netflix, Zee5, Arre, ALT Balaji and Eros Now. However, several relevant companies did not sign that version either, including Amazon Prime and YouTube.

One company told The Indian Express that IAMAI has been informally warning platforms that the government will be releasing their own content regulation and hence, the industry should develop a self-regulation code to preempt any need for government regulation. However, several stakeholders have complained that the body conducted no consultations on this mechanism, resulting in a code that is not representative of the industry as a whole.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been meeting with industry members regarding regulation of online video content. Many companies contend that the existing laws regulating them are sufficient, that IAMAI should be resisting further government regulation rather than self-regulating, and that the enhanced grievance mechanism would lead to increased government pressure to self-censor video content online.

📢 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.