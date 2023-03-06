International Women’s Day on Vijay Sales: Best offers on Apple iPhone, iPad, and more

Ahead of International Women’s Day, Vijay Sales announced the start of its sale offering numerous products like Apple iPad, MacBooks, iPhones, wireless earbuds and more at a discounted price. These discounts range between Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,500 and vary depending on the card you use to perform the transaction. Here we list some of the best deals on products you can purchase this International Women’s Day.

Which cards can I use to avail the offers?

HSBC Bank card holders can get an instant discount of 7.5 per cent up to Rs 7,500 on Credit Card EMI transactions above Rs 20,000 while Yes Bank credit card holders get up to 5 per cent off up to Rs 2,000 on EMI transactions upwards of Rs 15,000.

For those looking for non-EMI transaction offers, Bank of Baroda is offering an instant discount of 5 per cent up to Rs 1,500 on a purchase of Rs 3,000 or more and IndusInd Bank debit card holders get up to Rs 1,500 off on transactions of Rs 15,000 or more. HDFC Bank is giving an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on credit card non-EMI and credit and debit card no cost EMI.

Under Rs 60,000, the iPhone 13 offers great value for money.(Express Photo) Under Rs 60,000, the iPhone 13 offers great value for money.(Express Photo)

iPhone 13

The base variant of the iPhone 13 (review), which comes with 128GB of internal storage and sports the same processor as the iPhone 14 (review) non-pro variants is currently available for Rs 62,790. If you own an HSBC or HDFC or Yes Bank card, it can be purchased for Rs 55,290 and Rs 60,790 respectively.

The base variant of the 9th Gen iPad comes with 64GB storage. (Express Photo) The base variant of the 9th Gen iPad comes with 64GB storage. (Express Photo)

iPad 9th Gen

Powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, the 9th Gen Apple iPad is one of the best tablets under Rs 30,000. The base model which comes with 64GB internal storage sports a 3,5mm headphone jack and features a metal body. It is selling for Rs 31,500 but with HSBC and HDFC and Yes Bank discounts, the price goes down to Rs Rs 24,000 and Rs 29,500 respectively.

The M1 MacBook Air is only 10-20 per cent slower than the M2-powered MacBook Air. (Express Photo) The M1 MacBook Air is only 10-20 per cent slower than the M2-powered MacBook Air. (Express Photo)

Macbook Air M1 (2020)

The 13-inch MacBook Air (review) is powered by the in-house developed Apple M1 chipset and offers 256GB of internal storage. It has 8GB of RAM, an octa-core CPU and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. If you want a MacBook for everyday usage, this is still one of the best laptops available for around Rs 80,000 despite Apple recently launching the MacBook Air M2. With bank offers, the Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020) will be available for as low as Rs 76,900, which is a steal deal.

If you are a part of the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch SE is a great addition. (Express Photo) If you are a part of the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch SE is a great addition. (Express Photo)

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

The second generation of Apple’s affordable smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE offers nearly all the features the normal version of the Apple Watch has to offer and is powered by WatchOS 9, the latest version of Apple’s operating system for smartwatches. It is currently selling for Rs 36,000 but the price comes down to Rs 28,500 with HSBC Bank discount.