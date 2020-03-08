International Women’s day: 4 apps every woman should have on their phone

International Women’s day 2020: We list out some apps that every woman should have on their phone to make life easier and systematic. (Image: Pixaby) International Women’s day 2020: We list out some apps that every woman should have on their phone to make life easier and systematic. (Image: Pixaby)

It’s hard to imagine life without apps these days. From ordering food to groceries to booking cabs, apps do it all for us. So much so that I have an app on my phone that reminds me to drink water. There’s also an app on my phone that reminds me of my gym class an hour before it is set to begin. Wonder what would I have done if these apps didn’t exist. This International Women’s day we list out some apps that every woman should have on their phone to make life easier and systematic.

Period Tracker Clue – Ovulation and Cycle Calendar

Polycystic Ovary Disease (PCOD) has become a very common problem among women these days. Studies state that PCOD is caused by an imbalance of reproductive hormones and can lead to irregular or no menstrual periods, unwanted facial hair, acne breakouts, pelvic ache, and so on. To keep a track period calendar having a period tracker app on the phone is a good idea.

With Clue, you can log and set birth control pill reminders. With Clue, you can log and set birth control pill reminders.

I use this app called Clue which was awarded as the best fertility app of 2019. Clue is not just a free period tracker but also shows predictions for your next three cycles, log symptoms, flow, moods and more. In fact, it also forecasts for your recurring symptoms, like upcoming cramps, pain, and headaches. With Clue, you can also log and set birth control pill reminders and it also provides menstrual health tips curated that explain your symptoms. There are several period tracker apps available on both App Store and Google Play store but I feel this is the best one as it shows accurate results.

MySafetipin

Women safety is one of the biggest concerns these days especially in a country like India. There are several safety apps available but MySafetypin is different. It helps women make safer decisions about their mobility, based on the safety score of an area. The app calculates the safety score of a place and helps women decide whether they want to visit the area or not. The safety score is based on nine parameters including the availability of enough light, ability to see and move in all directions, visibility, number of people around, security, walk path, availability of public transport, presence of women and children nearby, and so on.

Safetypin app calculates the safety score of a place and helps women decide whether they want to visit the area or not. Safetypin app calculates the safety score of a place and helps women decide whether they want to visit the area or not.

Safetypin app allows share location with a friend or family member who will get notified when you enter an area with a low safety score, if you divert from an intended route or if you are stationary for extended periods of time.

It provides seven-minutes workout plans for women who don’t have much time to spend on working out. It provides seven-minutes workout plans for women who don’t have much time to spend on working out.

Workout for Women

Working out is important not just for women but for everyone. After sitting for long hours in office practicing some form of exercise is important and for this several apps are available on Play store but one dedicated just to women is an app called Workout for Women. The exercises in this app are planned especially for women. The best thing about this app is that it provides seven-minutes workout plans for women who don’t have much time to spend on working out.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

SHEROES allows women of various age group share their interests through videos and posts. SHEROES allows women of various age group share their interests through videos and posts.

SHEROES

With a busy daily schedule, it is often very difficult to meet friends and other people and chat about the problems you’re going through or share ideas and so on. SHEROES is an app that connects women from all across the country and helps them discuss anything and everything they want. This is a women-only app.

SHEROES allows women of various age group share their interests through videos and posts, use the free women helpline, find and share recipes, make new friends, get free legal advice, get free health advice, relationship advice, free beauty, fashion tips, best work from home opportunities, earn from home with top companies and learn about reselling. The app recently introduced a feature that will offer loans for women at cheaper interest rates.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd