Intel sued by shareholders following 29% stock plunge

Intel has been sued by shareholders who accused the US chipmaker of defrauding them by concealing the impact of a prolonged slowdown in personal computer sales that caused its stock price to plunge nearly 29% in a single day.

In a proposed class action filed on Friday in the San Jose, California, federal court, shareholders led by a Michigan pension fund said Intel was too slow ⁠to ​disclose information about how slowing PC sales and an inventory glut would weigh on revenue.

The shareholders said Intel’s problems with PC sales and excess inventory outweighed data center construction and other benefits related to the artificial intelligence ​boom.