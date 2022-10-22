Intel shows off faster Thunderbolt version with speeds of up to 120Gbps

Not long after the introduction of USB 4 version 2.0, Intel has announced that it’s been working on “the next generation of Thunderbolt ” connectivity standard which will be capable of speeds of up to 80Gbps. While a name has not yet been officially confirmed, the new standard may be called Thunderbolt 5.

The foundation of the next-gen Thunderbolt standard is USB4v2, which also supports 80Gbps connections.

With the new and improved Thunderbolt, higher speeds do max out at 80Gbps in regular scenarios but during transmitting HD video, can bump up to 120Gbps of available bandwidth. Intel has, however, not even announced a timeline as to when we can see the new Thunderbolt generation actually go live

What we do know is that the new Thunderbolt standard could be the next step in bringing multiple cables on a PC to a more uniform, one-cable-for-all solution. Displays, for instance, have been traditionally used via the HDMI and DisplayPort connectors, even though previous Thunderbolt ports have supported them.

The new performance advantages may provide more incentive for people to switch and manufacturers to adopt the next-gen port for displays, which as per a report by PCWorld, will also directly connect to external GPUs via a standard four-lane PCIe connection.

More details on the Thunderbolt 4 successor should go official in the coming months when Intel launches the standard publicly. For now, details like the name, the pricing, power delivering capacity and a launch timeline are not yet available.