Intel looking at semiconductor plant in India

Semiconductor manufacturing giant Intel has expressed interest in setting up a new plant in India and is likely to apply for incentives under the new scheme to promote manufacturing for development of sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem, sources in know of the development said. The new unit, sources said, could be set up for development and fabrication of test chips on Intel 18A, which is among the newest technologies developed by the company.

Intel did not respond to queries asking its confirmation on whether it had indeed applied for setting up a new plant and whether the new plant would involve work on 18A chipsets. Earlier in the day, following a tweet by Randhir Thakur, a senior vice-president and president of Intel Foundry Services, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed the company to India by tweeting “Intel- welcome to India”.

Vaishnaw’s reply came to a tweet by Thakur in which the latter congratulated MeitY, Vaishnaw and Minister of State for MeitY Rajeev Chandrasekhar for the new scheme which envisages to set up new units for domestic production of high end semiconductor fab and fabless chips, among other newer hardware.

“Congrats to @GoI_MeitY @AshwiniVaishnaw @Rajeev_GoI for Semiconductor design & manufacturing incentives for India as hub for electronics & semiconductors. Glad to see a plan laid out for all aspects of the supply chain: talent, design, manufacturing, test, packaging & logistics,” Thakur had tweeted.

In an interview to The Indian Express earlier this month, Vaishnaw had said that new scheme for domestic manufacturing of semiconductor wafer fabrication facilities was significantly different from the older schemes as the country had now the capacity to consume the new chips being manufactured.