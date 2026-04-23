Intel lands Tesla as first major customer for 14A chip technology 

Intel joined Musk's Terafab AI chip complex earlier this month with SpaceX and Tesla to ​make ​processors to fuel the billionaire's robotics and data centre ambitions (Image: Reuters))

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday the EV maker plans to use Intel’s next-generation 14A manufacturing process to make chips at its Terafab project, an advanced AI chip complex Musk has envisioned in Austin.

The contract would mark Intel’s first major customer for the technology, a breakthrough for the chipmaker which has struggled to stand up its contract manufacturing business essential for taking on top rival TSMC. Intel CEO Lip Bu Tan has said that the company ⁠would ​exit the chip manufacturing business altogether if it failed to secure an external customer.

Intel has previously said it was in discussions with large customers about 14A, but has not yet disclosed a major external customer. It declined to comment on Musk’s remarks.