Intel enters PC gaming segment with new Arc GPUs

Intel today announced its consumer GPUs today under the brand name of Intel Arc. Arc will compete with Nvidia and AMD with its new high-end discreet GPUs. The first Arc product is expected to be the DG2 GPU which has the code name “Alchemist” and is expected to arrive in Q1 2022, which is when it will begin being a part of both desktops and notebooks..

Intel also shared a new teaser video on Twitter today that hints at the performance capabilities of the Arc-based GPUs. While we still don’t know a lot about the performance of Intel’s Arc-based GPUs, the teaser does show the tech powering games like PUBG, Psychonauts 2 and Metro Exodus, among others.

Check out the video below.

Intel’s new Arc-based GPUs will be capable of mesh-shading, video upscaling, variable rate shading and real-time ray-tracing. The company is also promising a new AI-accelerated technology that is expected to compete with Nvidia’s DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) tech and AMD’s FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) which is not AI-based.

“Today marks a key moment in the graphics journey we started just a few years ago. The launch of the Intel Arc brand and the reveal of future hardware generations signifies Intel’s deep and continued commitment to gamers and creators everywhere. We have teams doing incredible work to ensure we deliver first-class and frictionless experiences when these products are available early next year,” Roger Chandler, Intel Vice President and General Manager of Client Graphics Products said.

Intel also revealed the code names of future generations of the Arc-based GPUs, which will be called the Battlemage, Celestial and Druid. The company has so far launched its Intel Iris Xe graphic cards which are codenamed ‘DG1’ and use the company’s Xe LP architecture. Unlike the upcoming Arc GPUs, these are primarily aimed at pre-built workstations.