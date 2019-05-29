Intel dual-screen Honeycomb Glacier concept to Asus ZenBook Edition 30: Laptops that caught our eye at Computex 2019

Computex 2019 is in full force in Taipei, and as with most years, it didn’t disappoint. We saw a number of new thin-and-light laptops and 2-in-1s from Dell to dual-screen laptops from Asus. But the biggest surprise at Computex 2019 came from Intel that showcased a dual-screen concept laptop codenamed “Honeycomb Glacier.”

Lenovo too made its presence felt as it revealed the world’s first 5G laptop, named Project Limitless. Meanwhile, HP surprised many with a new line of Envy laptops made out of real wood.

Some products are innovative; others will never make it to stores. Here are our favourite laptops that were announced at Computex 2019.

Computex 2019: Intel’s ‘Honeycomb Glacier’ concept is a crazy dual-screen laptop

Intel, best-known for making chipsets for PCs, is the latest to show a dual-screen laptop. Called Honeycomb Glacier, this is merely a concept device with dual screens and two hinges. Just like the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo, the Honeycomb Glacier concept has two screens; a 15.6-inch 1080p display and a 12.3 inch, 1920 x 720 pixel widescreen display above the keyboard. There are multiple ways you can use the secondary display. For instance, while gaming, players could use the secondary screen to stream Twitch while playing a game on the main screen. But makes the prototype gaming laptop a bit bizarre is a second hinge that allows you to lift both screens at any angle of choice. According to Intel, the concept laptop has been designed for gamers and content creators. Whether or not this concept laptop becomes commercially available remains to be seen.

Computex 2019: Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is powered by 10th gen Intel core processors

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 has got a makeover at this year’s Computex. The updated XPS 13 has a different hinge, the keyboard is slightly modified, and finally, the webcam now sits atop its display. The new model will be powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core processors, while the 13-inch screen will sport a new screen ratio of 16:10. It also supports Wi-Fi 6, up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage, and promises an estimated battery life of 16 hours. With a starting price of $999, the XPS 13 2-in-1 looks like Dell’s finest 2-in-1 laptop.

Computex 2019: The world’s first 5G laptop is finally here

Laptops with 5G connectivity are coming to the market as early as next year. At Computex, Qualcomm and Lenovo introduced Project Limitless which is said to be the world’s first ever 5G laptop. Exact details are limited for now, but we do know that the always-on and always-connected PC will use Qualcomm’s ARM-based Snapdragon 8cx processor and Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8cx processor in December last year, and the Snapdragon X55 5G modem was announced earlier this year. Given that the Project Limitless will be powered by a Qualcomm processor over Intel’s one, we can expect the battery life to last days on a single charge. And with 5G connectivity, one can expect up to 20 times fast speeds over 4G.

Computex 2019: HP Envy 13 laptops are made out of wood

After grabbing headlines by launching a leather-clad Spectre Folio last year, HP has now introduced a new lineup of Envy laptops and convertibles in real wood. An updated lineup of Envy laptops will bring back memories of the Atari 2600, a console known for its wood-front finish. However, the entire chassis isn’t made from wood. According to HP, the only part that is covered in real wood is the trackpad and the palm rests on both sides. There are three finishes to choose from – natural walnut, white birch, and pale birch. Those model getting wooden paneling include the Envy 13, Envy x360 13, Envy x360 15, and the Envy 17. The new HP Envy Wood series laptops will be made available in fall 2019 with pricing and specifications as yet to be revealed.

Computex 2019: Asus ZenBook Edition 30 has leather and gold

The much-hyped ZenBook Pro Duo dual-screen laptop wasn’t the product Asus announced at its Computex 2019 keynote event in Taipei. It also launched the ZenBook Edition 30, a limited-edition notebook to celebrate the brand’s 30th anniversary. Unfortunately, it just didn’t get anywhere nearly as much attention. This limited-edition laptop is clad in white Italian leather on the lid and 18-karat rose gold logo, because, why not? It’s not just the ZenBook Editon 30 is exclusive, but also accessories, that Asus is selling. They include a pearl white mouse and leather sleeve. The price of the laptop has not been revealed but do keep in mind that the ZenBook Edition 30 be available in limited quantities. The 13-inch laptop is powered by an 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce MX250 and 16GB of RAM. It also features the all-new ScreenPad 2.0, a trackpad-cum-secondary-display.

