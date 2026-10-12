Intel CEO says Chinese frontier AI model adoption has been ‘very fast’

He added that quantum computing could become ‌mainstream in the ​next ​three ​to five years.

By: Reuters
1 min readNew DelhiOct 12, 2026 05:27 PM IST
Intel's new CEO Lip Bu-Tan.Intel's new CEO Lip Bu-Tan. (Image credit: Intel)
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Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said on Monday that the token costs of Chinese frontier AI models have been lower and adoption ⁠has ​been “very fast”.

At a panel organised by lender DBS on ​Monday, Tan ​said the performances ⁠of Chinese models, such as DeepSeek, Kimi ‌and GLM, are “good enough”.

“I’m a strong believer of open source, that’s the best way to drive efficiency,” he ⁠said, adding ⁠that markets will decide which models will ⁠benefit ‌different use ​cases the most.

He added that quantum computing could become ‌mainstream in the ​next ​three ​to five years and that ​software will play a ⁠role in driving the efficient use of some of ‌the ⁠infrastructure that will be required.

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