Intel CEO says Chinese frontier AI model adoption has been ‘very fast’

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said on Monday that the token costs of Chinese frontier AI models have been lower and adoption ⁠has ​been “very fast”.

At a panel organised by lender DBS on ​Monday, Tan ​said the performances ⁠of Chinese models, such as DeepSeek, Kimi ‌and GLM, are “good enough”.

“I’m a strong believer of open source, that’s the best way to drive efficiency,” he ⁠said, adding ⁠that markets will decide which models will ⁠benefit ‌different use ​cases the most.

He added that quantum computing could become ‌mainstream in the ​next ​three ​to five years and that ​software will play a ⁠role in driving the efficient use of some of ‌the ⁠infrastructure that will be required.