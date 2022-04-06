scorecardresearch
Intel becomes latest Western tech firm to suspend business in Russia

The company, which had last month suspended shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus, said it has implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to its global operations.

By: Reuters |
April 6, 2022 10:50:36 am
intel, intel news, intel russia,U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp said on Tuesday it has suspended business operations in Russia. (Image Source: Intel)

U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp said on Tuesday it has suspended business operations in Russia, joining a slew of companies to exit the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

The company, which had last month suspended shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus, said it has implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to its global operations.

“Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace,” the company said.

Also Read |Intel looking at semiconductor plant in India

International Business Machines Corp too had suspended shipments as Ukraine urged U.S. cloud-computing and software companies to cut off business with Russia.

Servers from IBM, Dell Technologies Inc and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co top the market in Russia, where companies and government agencies have relied on technology developed by the West as the basis for their owned-and-operated IT systems.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Arun Koyyur

