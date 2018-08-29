Intel announces new U-series and Y-series 8th generation core processors

The company is yet to announce the price and availability details of all these new processors.

Intel has announced six new U-series (Whiskey Lake) and Y-series (Amber Lake) chipsets, expanding its 8th generation core processor family. These new processors are optimised for connectivity, battery life, and performance for thin and light laptops and 2-in-1s.

The company claims that these new chipsets will have up to 12 times faster connectivity speeds and two times the performance compared to a five-year-old PC. The U-series processors will power 15W list of devices like Dell XPS 13, whereas the Y-series will power the 5W portfolio of devices like Apple’s 12-inch MacBook.

Intel U-series processors include – Core i3-8145U processor with two cores, Core i5-8265U with four cores, and Core i7-8565U with four cores and eight threads. All of these processors come with Intel’s Hyper-Threading technology. Additionally, these also support Generation 2 USB 3.1, Gigabit Wi-Fi platform controller, improved DSP and deliver up to 16 hours of battery backup on a single charge.

The Core i3-8145U processor will run between 2.1GHz to 3.9GHz; it has a 4MB cache. The Core i5-8265U processor will run between 1.6GHz to 3.9GHz; it has a 6MB cache. The Core i7-8565U processor will run between 1.8GHz and 4.66GHz; it has an 8MB cache.

The Y-series processors will focus mainly on power efficiency. They include the Core m3-8100Y processor which will feature speeds between 1.1GHZ to 3.4GHz, Core i5-8200Y with speeds between 1.3GHz to 3.9GHz, and Core i7-8500Y which will have speeds between 1.5GHz to 4.2GHz.

The company is yet to announce the price and availability details of all these new processors. Intel is expected to reveal all these details during IFA 2018 in Berlin.

