Computex 2021: Intel announces new 11th Gen Core mobile processors, first 5G modem for laptops

Intel plans to bring 60 new consumer designs using the two new processors and over 250 OEM designs based on 11th Gen Intel Core.

Intel announced a slew of new products during the company’s keynote event at Computex, the world’s biggest PC-focused tech show. It unveiled two new 11th Gen Intel Core mobile U-series processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics– Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7. Both chipsets will power “thin-and-light” laptops

Out of the two chips, Intel touts the Core i7-1195G7 — its top-end chip in the U-series — is the first one that manages to achieve 5.0 GHz clock speed. Both new processors operate in the 12W to 28W range. The new chips come with four-core / eight-thread configurations, and feature Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics.

The Core i7-1195G7 has a base clock speed of 2.9GHz, but it achieves a 5.0GHz maximum single-core speed, thanks to Intel’s Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology. The Core i5-1155G7, meanwhile, has a base clock speed of 2.5GHz and a boosted speed of 4.5GHz.

Besides announcing two new processors, Intel announced the 5G M.2 module for laptops. The 5G module, developed in partnership with MediaTek, will allow OEMs to incorporate a new M.2 card in their designs. The module supports 5G NR in mid-band, sub-6GHz frequencies and will also offer eSIM technology. Even though Intel sold its modem business to Apple for $1 billion, the company hasn’t abandoned its offerings in the modem space.

Asus, HP and Acer will be the among wave of PC OEMs to launch laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core U- and H-series this year. All three OEMs will also use new 5G Solution 5000 cards in their devices.

Computex, the annual tech show squarely focused on the PC industry, is being held digital this year due to the ongoing pandemic. Major PC OEMs and chipset/GPU companies use Computex for new concept designs and products. This year’s virtual trade show will be a month-long affair.