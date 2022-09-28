Intel, Samsung Display showcase slidable PC during Intel’s Innovation keynote

During Intel’s Innovation keynote today, Intel and Samsung Display showed us what slidable PCs could look like in the future. Samsung Display CEO JS Choi appeared on the stage with a 13-inch tablet and converted it into a 17-inch display by simply sliding the screen.

“We’re announcing the world’s first 17-inch slidable display for PCs. This device will satisfy various needs for a larger screen and portability as well”, said Choi during the keynote. It looks like Samsung will be opting for a sliding mechanism and ditch the concept of foldable PCs, at least for now.

Before Microsoft dropped its support for Windows 10X on foldable devices, Intel had been working on and experimenting with various form factors like dual-screen and foldable PCs. While these form factors might seem appealing, they are not useful if the software support isn’t good enough.

Also Read | Samsung says foldable phones will be more popular than the Galaxy S series

It is interesting to note that the recently revealed 13-inch display features a flexible display in addition to a sliding mechanism. Intel also announced a new software called Unison, which might help connect Intel-powered PCs to smartphones and said it is compatible with Android as well as iOS.

Unison will enable users to make and answer calls, share files and photos, send and receive messages and get notifications on the phone. In case the software is not running, the notifications will be diverted to the Windows notification center.

Coming back to slidable PCs, it looks like the device itself is just a concept for now. Moreover, there is no word from either Samsung Display or Intel if the PC will be available for general consumers.