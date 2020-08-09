Intel investigating a hack that exposed 20GB of internal documents

Intel denied getting hacked in a statement (Bloomberg File Photo) Intel denied getting hacked in a statement (Bloomberg File Photo)

US Chipmaker Intel suffered a massive breach with 20GB of their internal documents including some marked “confidential” or “restricted secret, were leaked by an alleged anonymous hacker. These confidential files were available for download on file-sharing site MEGA.

The data of the leaked content was published by Till Kottmann who is a Swiss software engineer and also runs a very popular Telegram channel where accidental data leaks like this can be found more often. Kottmann said that he received this data from an alleged anonymous hacker who claimed to hack into Intel earlier this year.

According to ZDnet, the leaks are authentic as it contains Intellectual Property of Intel including internal design of various chipset among others. Upon review, ZDnet also claims that these leaked files do not contain data Intel customers or employees. However, it is yet to be seen what else information the alleged anonymous hacker had the access to.

Here is the summary of the leaked Intel files as per Kottmann

– Intel ME Bringup guides + (flash) tooling + samples for various platforms

– Kabylake (Purley Platform) BIOS Reference Code and Sample Code + Initialization code (some of it as exported git repos with full history)

– Intel CEFDK (Consumer Electronics Firmware Development Kit (Bootloader stuff)) SOURCES

– Silicon / FSP source code packages for various platforms

– Various Intel Development and Debugging Tools

– Simics Simulation for Rocket Lake S and potentially other platforms

– Various roadmaps and other documents

– Binaries for Camera drivers Intel made for SpaceX

– Schematics, Docs, Tools + Firmware for the unreleased Tiger Lake platform

– (very horrible) Kabylake FDK training videos

– Intel Trace Hub + decoder files for various Intel ME versions

– Elkhart Lake Silicon Reference and Platform Sample Code

– Some Verilog stuff for various Xeon Platforms, unsure what it is exactly.

– Debug BIOS/TXE builds for various Platforms

– Bootguard SDK (encrypted zip)

– Intel Snowridge / Snowfish Process Simulator ADK

– Various schematics

– Intel Marketing Material Templates (InDesign)

Intel denied getting hacked as they said that the person who downloaded the confidential data without authorisation had access to it.

“We are investigating this situation. The information appears to come from the Intel Resource and Design Center, which hosts information for use by our customers, partners and other external parties who have registered for access. We believe an individual with access downloaded and shared this data,” Intel said in a statement.

