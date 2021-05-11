Intel 11th Gen Core H-series processors launched for gamers, enthusiasts and creators

The new Intel 11th Gen H series processors are targeted at both gamers and creators. (Image Source: Intel)

Intel today announced its new 11th generation H-series Core processors. The new chips are targeted at mobile users and aim at bringing desktop-class performance on laptops. The new H-series processors will bring up to 8 cores and 16 threads Here’s everything you need to know about the new chips.

Performance

A new 8C/16T Willow Cove core microarchitecture along with 10nm SuperFin Technology is aimed at increased performance and power efficiency. There are also 20PCIe Gen 4 lanes direct to the CPU that enable the latest generation of discrete graphics and storage devices to be connected to the CPU.

“20 lanes allows for an x16 discrete graphics and an x4 SSD or x8 graphics and dual x4 SSD in RAID0 for the fastest storage configuration in a laptop,” claims Intel. There is also a Thunderbolt 4 port, Memory support up to DDR4-3200, Up to 44 platform PCIe lanes, Quick Sync Video with New 2x Multi-format codec engines and other features.

Check out the various new Intel H-series chipsets and key features. (Image Source: Intel) Check out the various new Intel H-series chipsets and key features. (Image Source: Intel)

Connectivity

The new chips will also be equipped with Intel’s new ‘Killer’ Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+) support. This allows users to connect to and create superfast Wi-Fi frequencies that feature speeds “nearly 3x faster and up to 75 per cent lower latency than legacy Wi-Fi.”

Thunderbolt 4 connectivity also allows gamers and creators to create immersive experiences, easily record and edit content and share 4K photos and videos via Thunderbolt docks, colour-accurate monitors, low-latency audio interfaces, and faster storage with speeds up to 3,000 Mb/s, while minimising cable clutter.

Overclocking

Made for enthusiasts, the new chips also come with Intel Adaptix technology and Intel Speed Optimiser, which offers simple, instant overclocking with one click. “For advanced overclocking, Intel Extreme Tuning Utility provides over 140 controls for processor clocks, memory timings, and voltage settings.

11th Gen Intel Core H-Series processors also enable per-core voltage control, the ability to modify AVX2/512 voltages, XTU feature enhancements, and the ability to create its own BLCK internally,” Intel said during the launch.