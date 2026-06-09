Instagram users can now rearrange posts on their profile grid

Instagram has rolled out the long-awaited grid reordering feature globally. The popular social media platform has introduced a new feature that allows users to rearrange posts in their profile grid, offering greater flexibility in how content is displayed. The update comes nearly a year after Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed that the company was working on the feature.
With the update, Instagram users can move posts to different positions on their profile grid regardless of when those posts were originally published. The company said it took time to develop the feature properly acknowledging that users had been requesting it for years. The feature is now available to users worldwide.
The ability to customise the order of posts has been among the most sought-after features on Instagram. In fact, indications that Meta was exploring such functionality surfaced several years ago. In 2022, app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi discovered references to an “Edit Grid” option within Instagram’s code suggesting that the company had already begun testing the idea.
The new feature is designed to help users create a more organised and visually appealing profile layout. Alongside options such as ‘Pin to main grid’ and ‘Archive’, a new ‘Reorder grid’ option will appear. Selecting it opens a separate interface where users can drag and reposition posts to create their preferred layout.
However, pinned posts will continue to remain fixed at the top of the profile. These posts will appear greyed out in the reordering interface and cannot be moved while they remain pinned.
The update gives creators, businesses and regular users more control over the presentation of their profile. As a result, users can now organise content based on themes, aesthetics or personal preferences rather than being limited to the order in which posts were published.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)