Instagram users can now rearrange posts on their profile grid

Instagram has rolled out the long-awaited grid reordering feature globally. The popular social media platform has introduced a new feature that allows users to rearrange posts in their profile grid, offering greater flexibility in how content is displayed. The update comes nearly a year after Instagram head Adam Mosseri confirmed that the company was working on the feature.

With the update, Instagram users can move posts to different positions on their profile grid regardless of when those posts were originally published. The company said it took time to develop the feature properly acknowledging that users had been requesting it for years. The feature is now available to users worldwide.