MeToo: Instagram user says exploring settlement in defamation suit

The court, in its interim order, had allowed the Instagram user anonymity in the defamation suit The court, in its interim order, had allowed the Instagram user anonymity in the defamation suit

The person using the Instagram handle @herdsceneand, who had anonymously posted sexual harassment allegations against artist Subodh Gupta during #MeToo movement, on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that an amicable settlement of the dispute was being explored in the suit.

Justice R S Endlaw agreed to @herdsceneand’s counsel request to give them a week’s time to reach a settlement with Gupta and fixed the matter for further hearing on February 11.

The court on January 22 had asked the counsel for the holder of Instagram account whether they will represent the interest of those persons for whom they are fighting the battle or the court should implead them as a party to the suit. The court had said, “If confidentiality with respect to identity of the said person is to be maintained, and reasons therefore found, the same can be ordered and the proceedings ordered to be held in camera.”

The court, in its interim order, had allowed the Instagram user anonymity in the defamation suit filed by Gupta against the user and others, seeking removal of the allegedly defamatory content made against him on the social media platforms.

However, the counsel for @herdsceneand had contended that disclosing the identity of the persons behind the account is likely to cause harm to them and also for which sufficient protection is not available in our legal system.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App