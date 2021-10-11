scorecardresearch
Monday, October 11, 2021
Instagram to roll out ‘take a break’ feature and ‘nudge’ teens away from harmful content

Instagram will now introduce a new feature that would ask teenagers to maintain a safe distance from harmful content.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
October 11, 2021 2:16:46 pm
The new features were announced by Facebook vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

In a bid to make Instagram a safe place for young users, the photo sharing app will now introduce a feature to nudge teenagers away from harmful content and encourage them to ‘take a break’.  As per a report by news agency Reuters, the new features were announced by Facebook vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg. 

Interestingly, this announcement has come days after an ex-Facebook employee turned whistleblower made shocking claims about Facebook harming teenagers.

Clegg told CNN, “We’re going to introduce something which I think will make a considerable difference, which is where our systems see that a teenager is looking at the same content over and over again, and it’s content which may not be conducive to their well-being, we will nudge them to look at other content.”

Additionally, he revealed that the company is working on a feature that would ask teenagers to simply take a break from the platform. However, the company did not give a specific timeline to when it plans to roll out the new features.

Earlier this month, halted its plan of launching Instagram kids, for users under the age of 13, after facing severe backlash from child safety advocates.

Meanwhile, Haugen, a former employee turned whistleblower, has testified before the Senate committee about her experience on Facebook, and she also called on Congress to take strict action against the social media company for allegedly creating a toxic environment for teens on Instagram.  

