Instagram tests ‘Instants’ app to rival Snapchat’s disappearing messages

Instagram’s ‘Instants’ app would let users exchange photos that disappear after viewing, with no public feed attached.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 04:58 PM IST
Meta is also testing a feature within Instagram under the same name, Instants. Called Shots during development, Meta said this feature is currently being tested in select countries. (File Photo)Meta is also testing a feature within Instagram under the same name, Instants. Called Shots during development, Meta said this feature is currently being tested in select countries. (File Photo)
Meta may be preparing a new challenge to Snapchat with a standalone app focused entirely on disappearing photos and videos.

According to reports, the company is developing an internal prototype called Instants. The app would let users send and receive photos and short videos that disappear after being viewed. Unlike traditional social media feeds, the focus would be on private, moment-based sharing rather than public posts or permanent feeds.

For now, Instants remains an internal test. A Meta spokesperson confirmed that the company is experimenting with the app, but it is not available to the public. Meta has not said whether it plans to launch it more widely.

Mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi, known for uncovering upcoming features by examining app code, first spotted the prototype. Paluzzi reportedly found references to Instants on Instagram’s “Also from Meta” page, where it was briefly described as a way to share disappearing photos with friends.

While details are limited, the discovery suggests Meta is exploring a stronger push into temporary messaging.

Broader focus on disappearing content

Meta is also testing a feature within Instagram under the same name, Instants. Called Shots during development, Meta said this feature is currently being tested in select countries.

The in-app version of Instants allows users to send disappearing photos through direct messages. The images disappear once opened or automatically expire after 24 hours. This format closely resembles Snapchat’s core feature.

Instagram already offers tools such as View Once and Vanish Mode for temporary messaging. In that context, Instants appears to expand Meta’s private-sharing features rather than introduce a completely new concept.

 

