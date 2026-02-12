Instagram tests ‘Instants’ app to rival Snapchat’s disappearing messages

Meta is also testing a feature within Instagram under the same name, Instants. Called Shots during development, Meta said this feature is currently being tested in select countries. (File Photo)

Meta may be preparing a new challenge to Snapchat with a standalone app focused entirely on disappearing photos and videos.

According to reports, the company is developing an internal prototype called Instants. The app would let users send and receive photos and short videos that disappear after being viewed. Unlike traditional social media feeds, the focus would be on private, moment-based sharing rather than public posts or permanent feeds.

For now, Instants remains an internal test. A Meta spokesperson confirmed that the company is experimenting with the app, but it is not available to the public. Meta has not said whether it plans to launch it more widely.