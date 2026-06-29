Instagram tests new ways for users to customise the ‘Your Algorithm’ setting

Instagram is testing new ways to help users customise the content they see on the popular social media platform by upgrading the ‘Your Algorithm’ feature with additional prompts and new user controls aimed at making recommendation settings more accessible.
The update was previewed by Instagram head Adam Mosseri in a recent post, where he said the company wants to evolve ‘Your Algorithm’ from a standalone setting into a feature that plays a more central role in the Instagram experience. Some of the changes are currently being tested, while others will be rolled out in the future, according to Mosseri. He also noted that not every experiment may eventually become a permanent feature.
Among the options shared by Mosseri, one shows the “Your Algorithm” menu appearing after users pull down on their Instagram feed. Another allows users to swipe up from a Reel to access content customisation options. A third introduces buttons below individual Reels, enabling users to indicate whether they want to see more or fewer similar videos.
Instagram introduced the ‘Your Algorithm’ feature in 2025, allowing users to specify the topics they would like to see more of or less of across the app. Since then, the company has gradually expanded the feature to additional sections of the platform.
The latest tests reflect Meta’s broader efforts to provide users with greater control over personalised recommendations while continuing to refine how content is surfaced.
However, reactions to Mosseri’s announcement were mixed. Several of the most-liked comments on his post called for Instagram to prioritise posts from accounts users already follow, with many requesting a chronological or follower-focused feed over additional recommendation controls.
Meta has not announced when the features being tested will be rolled out more widely, if at all.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)