Instagram tests new ways for users to customise the ‘Your Algorithm’ setting

Instagram is testing new ways to let users customise content recommendations through its ‘Your Algorithm’ feature. (Image: Instagram)

Instagram is testing new ways to help users customise the content they see on the popular social media platform by upgrading the ‘Your Algorithm’ feature with additional prompts and new user controls aimed at making recommendation settings more accessible.

The update was previewed by Instagram head Adam Mosseri in a recent post, where he said the company wants to evolve ‘Your Algorithm’ from a standalone setting into a feature that plays a more central role in the Instagram experience. Some of the changes are currently being tested, while others will be rolled out in the future, according to Mosseri. He also noted that not every experiment may eventually become a permanent feature.