Instagram introduces separate Reels tab for users in India: How it works

Instagram announced Reels soon after Tiktok was banned in India back in June. Reels works on similar concept as TikTok but is also different in many ways. The company has now introduced a tab for Reels on the platform to provide easy access to other’s Reels of friends, celebrities and others.

The new Reels Tab sits in the navigation bar and replaces the Explore tab. The Explore tab can be accessed at the top right corner of the screen on your Feed.

Instagram Reels will no longer be in a unit in Explore. The newly introduced tab will only show Reels and have an auto-playing video. The tab will open to the Reels camera and a sound on by default with a tap to toggle on/off.

Commenting on the Instagram Reels Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India siad, “Earlier this month we started testing a new tab on Instagram to make it easier to discover entertaining Reels.”

“Today, we’re expanding this test in India to most of the country. India is the first market we’re launching in due to the interest and creativity we’ve seen. We’re hoping this tab makes it easier for people to see and enjoy Reels,” Chopra further added.

Reels work in the similar fashion as TikTok and the idea is to offer users a platform to create short videos. Similar to Tiktok or any other short video platform Reels allow users to add audio or filters as required. Instagram rolled out Reels in June for users in the country. After TikTok ban, many users have moved to Instagram to use Reels and create short videos.

