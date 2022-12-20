scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Instagram 2022 Recap: Now create a Reel for your best moments from the past year

Instagram recently introduced several new Recap 2022 reel templates that let users easily create reels narrated by famous artists.

InstagramInstagram introduced several new Recap 2022 reels templates. (Image Source: Reuters)
Instagram introduced brand new templates for its ‘2022 Recap.’ Narrated by the popular rapper Badshah and other artists, the new Reels template will be available for a few weeks and help users share all the big and small moments of the year.

With 2022 Recap, Instagram users can create Reels in their preferred voiceover and choose from languages like English, Hindi and Spanish. The 2022 Recap reel will help you highlight your favourite photos, memories and videos of the year.

“It’s been an exciting year! Some highs and some lows, and this summarizes the journey of almost all of us. I am glad to have partnered with Meta for the 2022 Recap template for your Reels. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the glory of the year gone by and show some heartfelt gratitude for it too,” Badshah said in a press statement while talking about the new Reels template.

How to use 2022 Recap Reel templates

If you are interested in creating a 2022 Recap Reel, simply open the Instagram app on your smartphone and head over to the ‘Reels’ section by tapping on the video player-like icon on the bottom bar.

Once done, tap on the camera icon at the top right of the screen and you will find an option called ‘Templates’ at the bottom.

Choose the option and you will be able to see several 2022 Recap templates. Select the template you want and add videos, memories and photos from the year you want to get featured in the Reel.

When done, upload and share it with your friends and family.

