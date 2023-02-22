Instagram now lets you enlarge DPs, here’s how

Unlike other social media platforms that let you view your own and others’ profile pictures in their full size, Instagram was a lot more protective in that regard. The app only let you catch a tiny glimpse into someone’s face, just enough for you to make out who it is. While there are third-party apps that let you get closer, they weren’t particularly nifty.

With a new update that went live over a week ago (judging from reports), users can enlarge Instagram DPs with just a tap on them. Tapping on profile pictures now displays a circular pop-up with a larger version of the profile picture.

The gesture works for both accounts you follow and don’t follow, private and otherwise. You’d have to long-press on the profile picture for users that have stories up, though.

So far, there’s no way to disable this behaviour for your account if you’d rather not others view your profile picture full-size.

Instagram is on something of a streak of adding new features. The platform previously gained support for GIFs in story replies and comments, which you can learn how to use from our short guide. Then back in January, Instagram rolled out Quiet Mode and Not Interested Mode to help users focus and set boundaries with their friends and followers.