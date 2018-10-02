Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Adam Mosseri to take over as new Instagram head

Systrom and Krieger resigned as chief executive officer and chief technical officer of Instagram last week giving scant explanation for the move.

By: Reuters | Updated: October 2, 2018 7:35:59 am

Adam Mosseri to take over as new Instagram head “Mosseri will oversee all functions of the business and will recruit a new executive team.” (Reuters photo)

Facebook Inc’s Instagram on Monday announced that Adam Mosseri, the current vice president of product, will take over as the new head of the photo-sharing app.

In a blog post instagram-press.com/blog/2018/10/01/co-founders-kevin-systrom-and-mike-krieger-announce-adam-mosseri-as-new-head-of-instagram, Instagram’s co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, who have announced their departure from the company, said Mosseri will oversee all functions of the business and will recruit a new executive team.

HOT DEALS

Systrom and Krieger resigned as chief executive officer and chief technical officer of the photo-sharing app last week giving scant explanation for the move.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
All the Senate's men empowering women, since 1991
Watch Now
All the Senate's men empowering women, since 1991
Buzzing Now
Advertisement