Instagram may soon offer premium tools as Meta tests subscription

Meta Platforms is launching a new premium Instagram subscription, a move to diversify its revenue base in an increasingly competitive social media space. The new premium subscription, Instagram Plus, is being tested in a few countries. The new plan will give users access to a number of exclusive features.

The move comes just two months after Meta signalled plans to introduce new subscription models across its platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp. With Instagram Plus, the focus is on giving everyday users more control over how they interact with Stories.

New tools for Stories

One of the standout features is the ability to view a Story — a post that disappears after 24 hours, without notifying the person who shared it. Subscribers can also see how many times their own Stories have been rewatched, offering deeper insight into engagement.