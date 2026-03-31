Instagram may soon offer premium tools as Meta tests subscription

Meta Platforms is launching a new premium Instagram subscription, a move to diversify its revenue base in an increasingly competitive social media space. The new premium subscription, Instagram Plus, is being tested in a few countries. The new plan will give users access to a number of exclusive features.
The move comes just two months after Meta signalled plans to introduce new subscription models across its platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp. With Instagram Plus, the focus is on giving everyday users more control over how they interact with Stories.
One of the standout features is the ability to view a Story — a post that disappears after 24 hours, without notifying the person who shared it. Subscribers can also see how many times their own Stories have been rewatched, offering deeper insight into engagement.
The subscription also allows you to create multiple audience lists, in addition to the existing close friends option. This implies that the Stories could be shared among a group of followers and not limited to either everyone or a single curated list.
In addition, users can extend a Story’s life by another 24 hours and choose to “spotlight” one Story per week, pushing it to the front of followers’ feeds for greater visibility.
Other features include the option to send animated “Superlikes” on Stories and a search tool that lets users quickly check if a particular person has viewed their content.
Although Meta has not officially revealed the countries where the test is being conducted, the feature has begun rolling out in Mexico, Japan, and the Philippines. Pricing varies across these countries, with the monthly charge set to MX$39 in Mexico, ¥319 in Japan, and PHP 65 in the Philippines.
The company has also indicated that the test could expand to additional markets over time.
Instagram Plus differs from Meta Verified, which is primarily aimed at creators and businesses. Unlike this, the new subscription model is targeting normal users who want more flexibility and options.
This might also create a problem for Meta in generating more revenue, as users might not be comfortable with an additional subscription across platforms. The first reaction to this move on various social media platforms is mixed.
There is also increased competition from other social media platforms, such as Snapchat and X. For example, Snapchat+ has already reached millions of subscribers.
The company has also stated that it will test Instagram Plus before making a final decision, meaning the actual version of this subscription model might differ.