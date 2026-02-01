Instagram may soon let users leave others’ Close Friends lists: Report

Instagram users who do not want to see private Stories or Reels as part of someone’s ‘Close Friends’ group may soon be able to opt out. The social media platform is reportedly working on a new feature that lets users remove themselves from another user’s Close Friends list.
However, the new option is still under development and has not been rolled out for testing yet, as per a report by TechCrunch. The unreleased feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who posted screenshots of how the removal option will look on social media.
Before leaving a Close Friends list, users will be shown a warning that says they will not be able to see that person’s Close Friends content unless they are added back to the list. It is unclear when Instagram plans to roll out the option to all users globally.
While some users have been calling for the option to leave a Close Friends list for years, the move could awkwardly signal rejection to those who added them. Meanwhile, Snapchat, a major Instagram rival, already lets users remove themselves from someone’s ‘Best Friends’ list, which is similar to the Close Friends feature on Instagram.
First rolled out in 2018, Close Friends on Instagram lets users share Stories, Reels, and posts with only a select group of people instead of letting all their followers view the content. However, users have not been able to remove themselves from someone else’s Close Friends list since the feature’s launch.
Meta is also reportedly testing paid subscription services on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. The company confirmed that it plans to test subscription plans that unlock exclusive tools designed to boost creativity, productivity, and the use of AI, while keeping the core services free for everyone.
According to Meta, these subscriptions will roll out gradually over the coming months and will offer a “premium” experience tailored to how people connect and share on each app. Rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all model, Meta will test different bundles and features, with each app offering its own set of paid features.
A major part of Meta’s subscription push will involve scaling up Manus, an AI agent the company recently acquired for a reported $2 billion. Meta plans to take a two-pronged approach with Manus by integrating it directly into its apps, while also continuing to sell it as a standalone service for businesses. Signs of this integration are already appearing, with industry watchers spotting early work on adding a Manus shortcut to Instagram.
