Instagram may soon let users leave others’ Close Friends lists: Report

Instagram users who do not want to see private Stories or Reels as part of someone’s ‘Close Friends’ group may soon be able to opt out. The social media platform is reportedly working on a new feature that lets users remove themselves from another user’s Close Friends list.

However, the new option is still under development and has not been rolled out for testing yet, as per a report by TechCrunch. The unreleased feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who posted screenshots of how the removal option will look on social media.

Before leaving a Close Friends list, users will be shown a warning that says they will not be able to see that person’s Close Friends content unless they are added back to the list. It is unclear when Instagram plans to roll out the option to all users globally.