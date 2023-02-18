Instagram lets users post GIFs in comments: Here’s how to do it

A GIF conveys more than words could, perhaps this is the reason they have become a mainstay in modern-day conversations. There is a GIF for every occasion and expression. Popular photo and video-sharing app, Instagram, has introduced a slew of features including one that lets users post GIFs in reply to posts and stories.

According to the latest report, the GIFs will be pulled from the online GIF database GIPHY. Instagram has been allowing users to post GIF stickers to stories, however, sharing them in replies was not possible.

Reportedly, the feature is being rolled out in phases and will likely have a wider rollout in the coming weeks. For all those who can post GIFs for stories and posts, below are the steps to do it.

How to reply with GIFs:

1.Type a keyword related to the GIF in the Send Message or the comment box

2.Tap on the GIF icon

3.GIFs from GIPHY library will be visible

4.Tap on your chosen GIF and hit enter

Apart from GIFs in replies, the social media application has also added another set of features to offer better control to users. Other features include the ‘Not Interested’ button and ‘Quiet Mode’.

In January this year, Instagram rolled out Quiet Mode and Not Interested Modes. According to the platform Quiet Mode has been launched to help users focus and set boundaries with their friends and followers. Once the feature is enabled users will not be able to receive any notifications. The profiles will change to ‘In Quiet Mode’ and will automatically reply to anyone who sends a DM. Initially, the feature was launched in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. However, the company plans to roll out the feature in more countries.

Another feature, ‘Not Interested’ helps users in managing recommendations. While users were able to already hide comments and DMs, Instagram has extended the feature to recommended posts. Once a user selects ‘Not Interested’ in a post, Instagram will avoid showing similar posts in the future.