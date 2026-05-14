Instagram launches Snapchat-like ‘Instants’ feature for disappearing photo sharing 

Instagram is also testing a standalone Instants app that opens directly into the camera for faster sharing. (Image: Meta)

Instagram, on Wednesday, May 13, announced a new feature called Instants, aimed at making it easier for users to share spontaneous photos with friends in real time. The feature has begun rolling out globally and is available inside Instagram, while a separate Instants app is also being tested in select countries on iOS and Android.

According to the company, Instants is designed for casual photo sharing without edits or filters. The feature appears inside Instagram’s direct messages section and allows users to quickly send photos that disappear after being viewed by friends.

Instagram said Instants are meant to reduce the pressure often associated with posting polished content on social media. Users can share photos either with their Close Friends list or with mutual followers (accounts that follow each other). Friends can react, reply, and send their own Instants through direct messages.