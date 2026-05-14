Instagram launches Snapchat-like ‘Instants’ feature for disappearing photo sharing 

 Instagram’s new feature Instants allows users to share spontaneous photos with friends through direct messages.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMay 14, 2026 11:44 AM IST
Instagram is also testing a standalone Instants app that opens directly into the camera for faster sharing. (Image: Meta)Instagram is also testing a standalone Instants app that opens directly into the camera for faster sharing. (Image: Meta)
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Instagram, on Wednesday, May 13, announced a new feature called Instants, aimed at making it easier for users to share spontaneous photos with friends in real time. The feature has begun rolling out globally and is available inside Instagram, while a separate Instants app is also being tested in select countries on iOS and Android.

According to the company, Instants is designed for casual photo sharing without edits or filters. The feature appears inside Instagram’s direct messages section and allows users to quickly send photos that disappear after being viewed by friends.

Instagram said Instants are meant to reduce the pressure often associated with posting polished content on social media. Users can share photos either with their Close Friends list or with mutual followers (accounts that follow each other). Friends can react, reply, and send their own Instants through direct messages.

The company has also added features such as an archive, recap tools, and an undo option. Shared Instants are stored privately in a user’s archive for up to a year and can later be compiled into a recap for Instagram Stories. Users can also remove a photo before it is viewed by others using the undo feature.

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Instagram said users who do not want to see Instants temporarily can use the ‘Snooze’ option to hide them from their inbox.

How to use Instagram Instants

Users can access the feature directly from Instagram’s inbox section. Here are the steps:

  1. Open Instagram and go to your inbox or direct messages section.
  2. Tap the small stack of photos icon in the bottom-right corner.
  3. Take a photo using the camera.
  4. Add a caption if needed.
  5. Choose who to share it with – either Close Friends or mutual followers.
  6. Tap the white share button to send the Instant.
  7. Use the undo button immediately after sharing if you want to take the photo back before others view it.

Reportedly, Instagram is also testing a standalone Instants app that opens directly into the camera for faster sharing. Users can log in using their existing Instagram accounts, and photos shared through the app will also appear on Instagram.

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The company said existing Instagram safety and privacy controls will apply to Instants as well. Features such as block, mute, and restrict will continue to work on both the Instagram app and the standalone Instants app.

Instagram added that Teen Account protections and parental supervision tools are automatically extended to Instants. These include shared daily time limits, Sleep Mode between 10 PM and 7 AM, and notifications to parents when supervised teens first download the standalone app. The company also said Instants cannot be screenshot or screen-recorded.

 

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