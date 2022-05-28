Instagram launches exclusive ‘1 minute music’ tracks for Reels

Instagram has launched a new exclusive ‘1 Minute Music’ track for its Reels, which is a set of music tracks and videos, exclusively available on its platform.

The new 1-minute music set includes music from 200 artists across India, including the likes of Dhvani Bhanushali, Neeti Mohan, Shaan, Himanshi Khurana, Anirudh and GV Prakaash Kumar. The Meta-owned platform believes that will make your Instagram content more entertaining, and inspire other artists to release their one-minute music on the platform as well.

“Music is a catalyst for trends on Instagram today. In fact, Reels is becoming the platform for people to discover music and artists too. With ‘1 Minute Music’, we’re now giving people access to an exclusive set of tracks they could use to make their reels more entertaining. We’re also hoping this platform serves as a paradigm for established and emerging artists to share their own music, and create their own videos, all on Reels,” said Paras Sharma, Director, Content & Community Partnerships, Facebook India (Meta).

The music will be accompanied by music videos, which too will be available exclusively on Instagram. Music distribution and artist services company, Believe, has worked with Instagram for this association.

“Reels is a core part of our plans, as we look to engage audiences for our artists, and immerse their songs in pop culture. I’m glad Instagram’s seeing this artist’s behavior and innovating with #1MinMusic – which is a very relevant, new-age genre of music today. We hope this provides the structure for artists, emerging and established, to understand the way they need to think about short-form video. We’re glad to have worked with Instagram on this,” said Vivek Raina, Managing Director, India at Believe.

Over the past year, Instagram has made several additions to its music features. This includes music on feed post, save sounds, voiceover, mixed audio, Superbeat, 2D and 3D lyrics, audio browser amongst others.