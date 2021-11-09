Instagram testing monthly subscriptions feature priced at Rs 89 per month: Report

Instagram is readying the launch of a new subscription feature — through which creators and influencers can earn money, according to Instagram’s App Store listings on iOS. This development has come after Instagram head Adam Mossier earlier this year, said that the company was exploring subscriptions.

According to a report by TechCrunch, a new “Instagram Subscriptions” category can be seen under the “In-App Purchases” section for the Instagram App Store listing. Instagram Subscriptions are priced at Rs 89 per month, though keep in mind this might not be the final price when the service rolls out or goes live.

The new subscription option is visible along with Instagram Badges that users can buy to gift creators during live sessions.

Instagram Subscriptions is expected to be similar to Twitter Blue where fans can get access to exclusive content. Sensor Tower confirms the first “Instagram Subscriptions” in-app purchase was added to its US App Store listing on November 1 at the price point of $4.99. The $0.99 in-app purchase was added a couple of days later, on November 3.

Further, reverse engineer and tipster Alessandro Paluzzi through a series of tweets informed that Instagram is testing a subscribe button that will appear on a creator’s profile. This means that fans can subscribe and get access to exclusive content like stories and live videos.

A special member badge will also appear next to your username whenever you DM (direct message) the creator or comment on their posts. This badge is expected to make interactions prioritised with the creator.

It is worth noting that creators will be able to monitor their approximate earnings, active members, and expired membership, as per the report by TechCrunch. Instagram will also let creators customise their subscription name and price. And fans can always cancel anytime they want.

Meanwhile, a growing number of social media companies, like TikTok, Snapchat, Pinterest, YouTube, and Twitter have also launched their own creator subscription platforms.