Instagram is planning to shut down its Threads app by December end

Instagram is planning to shut down its Threads app. The company has confirmed this to TechCrunch and asserted that the platform will also start alerting users to return to Instagram starting November 23. Threads is a standalone app, which was launched back in 2019 to allow users to share photos, videos, messages, stories and more with their close friends on Instagram.

The app also offered a few unique features, including automatic statuses that the app could add automatically on the basis of what your phone was doing. If you liked this feature, then don’t worry as it seems that the same will also be made available in the original Instagram app when the company plans to shut down Threads, as per a report by TechCrunch.

It should be noted that Instagram will drop its support for Threads by the end of December. The discontinuation of Threads was first reported by software developer Alessandro Paluzzi and he also shared a screenshot, which confirmed that the social media giant will be displaying a notice too for users. While Instagram hasn’t revealed the exact reason behind shutting Threads, the company’s spokesperson did say that the platform is now focusing on improving the experience of Instagram users.

“We know that people care about connecting with their close friends, and we’ve seen this particularly over the past few years with the growth of messaging on Instagram.” Pai added, “We’re now focusing our efforts on enhancing how you connect with close friends on Instagram, and depracating the Threads app.”

Besides, Instagram just recently rolled out a new feature for users. With this, users can now delete a single image from a photo carousel that they post on the platform. The addition of this feature was announced by the Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, via a video.

Previously, Instagram only offered the option to delete the full post, instead of just a single photo from the album. The feature is currently only available for iOS users, but the company is expected to roll out for more users.