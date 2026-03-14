Instagram is killing end-to-end encryption for DMs by May 8

Instagram has announced it will soon discontinue support for end-to-end encrypted (E2EE ) messages. In a rather surprising turn of events, the tech giant said on its support page that the feature “will no longer be supported after May 8, 2026.”

Meta says users whose chats are affected by the change will see instructions on how to download any media or messages before the change takes effect. Also, those on an older version of Instagram will need to update their app if they want to download their encrypted messages or media.

While Instagram’s support does not mention the reason why it is ending support for end-to-end encrypted DMs, in a statement to The Verge, a Meta spokesperson told the publication that “very few people” were using E2EE in DMs, and those who want to continue using the feature can do so on WhatsApp.