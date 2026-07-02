Instagram introduces immersive Story features for Meta AI glasses ecosystem

Instagram has introduced Spin View, Multi-Cam and new editing tools for Stories created using Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta and Meta Glasses. (Image: Instagram Creators blog / Express Image)

Instagram has introduced a new set of Story creation tools for content captured using Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta and Meta Glasses as the social media platform looks to expand creative options for users producing first-person videos.

Among the newly announced features is Spin View, an interactive Story format that allows viewers to explore footage beyond the traditional frame. Instead of watching a fixed video, audiences can rotate or move their smartphones to pan across a creator’s field of view, providing a broader look at the surroundings captured through the smart glasses.

The company said the feature is designed to make Stories more immersive by enabling followers to experience scenes from the creator’s perspective.