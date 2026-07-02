Instagram introduces immersive Story features for Meta AI glasses ecosystem

Instagram has introduced a new set of Story creation tools for content captured using Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta and Meta Glasses as the social media platform looks to expand creative options for users producing first-person videos.
Among the newly announced features is Spin View, an interactive Story format that allows viewers to explore footage beyond the traditional frame. Instead of watching a fixed video, audiences can rotate or move their smartphones to pan across a creator’s field of view, providing a broader look at the surroundings captured through the smart glasses.
The company said the feature is designed to make Stories more immersive by enabling followers to experience scenes from the creator’s perspective.
Instagram has also introduced Multi-Cam, which combines footage recorded simultaneously on Meta smart glasses and a smartphone into a single Story. According to Meta, the feature automatically synchronises clips from both devices, allowing users to present two viewpoints at once.
The capability could enable creators to showcase activities from a first-person perspective through the glasses while also appearing on camera via their smartphone, offering a more dynamic storytelling format.
In addition, Instagram is rolling out native editing tools specifically tailored for videos captured using Meta’s smart glasses lineup. The tools include Expand, which enables users to reframe wide-angle footage and focus attention on key subjects within a scene.
Another feature is Audio, which is intended to reduce background noise while enhancing voice recordings, whereas the Speed tool allows creators to adjust playback rates to either slow down or accelerate clips depending on the intended pacing of their Stories.
Instagram said the new features are accessible directly within the app’s Story editor. Media captured using Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta or Meta Glasses will appear in users’ galleries with a glasses icon, which can be tapped to access Spin View, Multi-Cam and the additional editing controls.
The rollout reflects Meta’s broader efforts to deepen integration between its wearable devices and social media platforms, while providing creators with new tools for producing hands-free, first-person content.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)