scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 09, 2021
MUST READ

Instagram head Adam Mosseri calls for industry body to help keep kids safe online

Photo-sharing app Instagram and its parent company Meta Platforms Inc, formerly Facebook, have come under intense scrutiny over the potential impact of their services on the mental health and online safety of young users.

By: Reuters |
December 9, 2021 10:29:30 am
Adam Mosseri, adam mosseri instagram,Mosseri said companies like Instagram "should have to adhere to these standards to earn some of our Section 230 protections," referring to a key U.S. internet law. (Image Source: Reuters)

Instagram head Adam Mosseri will on Wednesday urge the creation of an industry body to determine best practices to help keep young people safe online, in his first appearance before Congress.

Mosseri, in written testimony before a Senate panel, said the industry body should address “how to verify age, how to design age-appropriate experiences, and how to build parental controls.”

Photo-sharing app Instagram and its parent company Meta Platforms Inc, formerly Facebook, have come under intense scrutiny over the potential impact of their services on the mental health and online safety of young users.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Also Read |Instagram now lets you customise text, colour for Link Stickers in stories

Mosseri said companies like Instagram “should have to adhere to these standards to earn some of our Section 230 protections,” referring to a key U.S. internet law which offers tech platforms protections from liability over content posted by users.

Lawmakers, who have held a series of hearings on children’s online safety, said they want to discuss legislative reforms and solutions to protect kids online from harmful content, abuses and exploitative practices, including around the algorithms used by tech platforms.

In a slew of announcements on young users’ safety on Tuesday, Instagram said it would be stricter about the types of content it recommends to teens, and would switch off the ability for people to tag or mention teens who do not follow them on the app. It will also introduce parental controls next year. Senator Marsha Blackburn called the updates “hollow.”

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Instagram, since September, has suspended plans for a version of the app for kids, amid growing opposition to the project.

That pause followed a Wall Street Journal report that said internal documents, leaked by former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, showed the company knew Instagram could have harmful mental health effects on teens.

In his written testimony on Wednesday, Mosseri echoed the company’s previous statements that public reporting mischaracterized the internal research.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 09: Latest News

Advertisement