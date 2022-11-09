scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Instagram ‘Glimpse’ stories could take on BeReal: How it will work

Here's what to expect from Instagram's Glimpse feature, which could rival BeReal, and go live soon.

instagram,Instagram Glimpses will let users share photos from both the front and rear cameras together in their stories. (Image Source: Reuters)

Meta’s Instagram is reportedly working on a new feature to take on growing social media platform BeReal. In the latest update, reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has suggested that this implementation will be called ‘Instagram Glimpse’. With Instagram Glimpse, users will be able to share on their story a picture that captures whatever is in front of the front and rear cameras at the same time, with the intent of showing what you’ve been up to lately.

Similar to BeReal, users must share a ‘glimpse’ to check out ‘glimpses’ from other users in their circle.

The feature was initially set to be called ‘Candid Challenges’ when it was supposed to incorporate the challenge aspect of BeReal as well, when you’d be asked to take the front+rear camera picture at any time of the day, at which point users would have a fixed amount to time to quickly take a picture.

The point of this was to show users’ real life activities instead of just the good stuff people usually share on Instagram. However, with Instagram Glimpses, this challenge element seems to be missing, and it seems users will be able to post a glimpse as and when they want.

The feature may also support more than one glimpse per day, something you cannot do on BeReal. However, this is yet to be confirmed.

Also Read |Facebook, Instagram get more creator tools: What’s new?

Instagram is yet to officially announce the feature, but the screenshots above suggest that it may not be too long before we see glimpses in action. More official details are expected to be available then.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 10:29:38 am
