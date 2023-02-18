After Twitter, Instagram and Facebook may offer paid blue verification tick

After Twitter made its coveted blue verification check mark a purchasable item, leading to utter chaos on the platform for a while, Meta appears to be considering the same as well. Yes, the Twitter Blue approach for making people pay for verification could be in the pipeline at Facebook and Instagram too.

TechDroider has shared a few screenshots from a supposed Meta help centre page. They mention a Meta Verified subscription much like Twitter Blue, subscribing to which users can earn a verification badge for their profile.

Just like Twitter Blue, Meta Verified will offer additional features to its Subscribers. pic.twitter.com/FKWmmjP7ol — TechDroider (@techdroider) February 18, 2023

Based on the information on the page, the blue check from Meta Verified will be redeemable for profiles alone. Pages will continue to rely on the existing channel, where creators, public figures, celebrities, or global brands are awarded the verification badge after filling out a verification form.

Funnily, clicking on the link for “eligibility criteria for Meta Verified subscriptions” in the same page redirects to a broken page. This could have something to do with the page being unavailable in our region — or not being set up in the first place. After all, the Meta Verified subscription isn’t a thing as of yet and it’s possible that Meta is only making preparations for it right now.

This isn’t the first clue pointing toward Meta working on paid verification badges on Instagram and Facebook. Earlier this month, developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who has a track record of spotting features before they’re launched on Instagram, shared some references in Instagram’s code with TechCrunch.

Lines referencing “IG_NME_PAID_BLUE_BADGE_IDV” and “FB_NME_PAID_BLUE_BADGE_IDV” were a part of the code, with IDV possibly standing for “identity verification,” according to the developer.

Meta is yet to officially drop any hints about paid verification badges on its platforms, so there’s very little at hand beyond the aforementioned. It’s also unknown if the Meta Verified subscription will include any other perks besides the blue tick and how much it will cost.