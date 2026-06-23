Instagram expands TV app to Samsung TVs, tests longer-form and live content formats

Instagram has expanded the availability of its TV app to Samsung Smart TVs in the United States and announced a series of new features aimed at making video viewing a more social, shared experience on larger screens.
The meta-owned platform said Instagram for TV is now available on Samsung Smart TVs released from 2020 onwards in the US. The app was previously available on Amazon Fire TV and Google TV devices. With the latest rollout, Instagram said it now reached a majority of connected TV devices in the country.
Alongside the expansion, the company is testing several features designed around how people watch content together in living rooms. These include interest-based channels that group videos such as comedy, sports and creators, making it easier for viewers to discover content collectively.
Instagram is also introducing the ability to cast Reels from a smartphone directly to a television. The feature available on Google TV and Fire TV devices, allows users to share videos, including content saved to their personal collections with others on a larger screen.
In addition, the company is bringing Stories to the TV experience and testing support for horizontal videos through a dedicated section within the app. According to Instagram, the changes are intended to improve the viewing experience for content designed specifically for television screens.
Instagram said these formats are still in the exploratory phase, but they are being developed in response to viewing habits observed on the platform. The move could allow creators to tell more in-depth stories and engage audiences through content that unfolds across multiple episodes or live events.
The company added that it is working with creators as it develops these experiences, seeking feedback on how TV-based viewing can complement existing Instagram usage on mobile devices.
The latest announcements suggest Instagram is continuing to invest in connected-TV experiences as it looks to expand video consumption beyond smartphones. While the service remains in its early stages, the company said it will continue testing new formats and features to better understand how social video can evolve on television screens.
Even though the service is currently available in the US, the company has not announced a timeline for expanding it to other markets, including India.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)