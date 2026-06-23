Instagram expands TV app to Samsung TVs, tests longer-form and live content formats

Instagram has expanded its TV app to Samsung Smart TVs and is testing new viewing features, including casting and longer-form content. (Image: Instagram Blog)

Instagram has expanded the availability of its TV app to Samsung Smart TVs in the United States and announced a series of new features aimed at making video viewing a more social, shared experience on larger screens.

The meta-owned platform said Instagram for TV is now available on Samsung Smart TVs released from 2020 onwards in the US. The app was previously available on Amazon Fire TV and Google TV devices. With the latest rollout, Instagram said it now reached a majority of connected TV devices in the country.

Alongside the expansion, the company is testing several features designed around how people watch content together in living rooms. These include interest-based channels that group videos such as comedy, sports and creators, making it easier for viewers to discover content collectively.