Instagram expands Teen Accounts in India with stricter 13+ content rules

Instagram has updated its policies to better filter content that may not be suitable for younger audiences(Image: Unsplash)

Instagram recently expanded its revamped Teen Accounts in India, adding additional restrictions on content aligned with the standards for movies rated 13+, to ensure that young users will view only content meant for their age group by default.

Under the new update, all users under 18 will automatically be placed in a revised 13+ content setting. Teens will not be able to change this setting on their own and will require parental permission to opt out.

The new settings for Teen Accounts are being rolled out in India, and other countries are expected to follow soon.

Meta Platforms Inc, which owns Instagram, says the idea is to create an experience similar to watching a film rated for teenagers. While some mild suggestive content or strong language may still appear occasionally, efforts are being made to keep such instances to a minimum.