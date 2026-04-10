Instagram expands Teen Accounts in India with stricter 13+ content rules

Instagram recently expanded its revamped Teen Accounts in India, adding additional restrictions on content aligned with the standards for movies rated 13+, to ensure that young users will view only content meant for their age group by default.
Under the new update, all users under 18 will automatically be placed in a revised 13+ content setting. Teens will not be able to change this setting on their own and will require parental permission to opt out.
The new settings for Teen Accounts are being rolled out in India, and other countries are expected to follow soon.
Meta Platforms Inc, which owns Instagram, says the idea is to create an experience similar to watching a film rated for teenagers. While some mild suggestive content or strong language may still appear occasionally, efforts are being made to keep such instances to a minimum.
Instagram has updated its policies to better filter content that may not be suitable for younger audiences. In addition to existing restrictions on adult content, sexually suggestive posts, and graphic imagery, the platform will now further limit posts featuring strong language, risky stunts, or content that could encourage harmful behaviour.
Content related to substances such as alcohol or marijuana will also be more tightly controlled. These changes are designed to align the app’s content standards more closely with familiar movie rating guidelines.
The updated system will impact multiple parts of the platform. Teen users will no longer be able to follow or interact with accounts that frequently share inappropriate content. These accounts will also be restricted from contacting or engaging with teens.
Search features are also being updated. Certain sensitive or mature terms, including those related to self-harm or alcohol, will be blocked, even if users attempt to search for them with misspellings.
In addition, restricted content will not appear in feeds, Stories, Reels, Explore, or even through shared links in direct messages.
Instagram is also fine-tuning its use of artificial intelligence to ensure its suggestions and answers are right for teenagers. The idea is to avoid any inappropriate AI content that would look out of place in the 13+ environment.
Parents who prefer stricter settings can enable “Limited Content” mode on Instagram. It will block some extra content and limit how teenagers can interact with others, such as leaving comments under posts.