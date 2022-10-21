Instagram enhances safety for Creators to help protect them against abuse, harassment

Instagram on Thursday announced several improvements to the safety features of the app, strengthening protection for Creator’s against abuses and harassment. The ability to block accounts has expanded to include existing accounts that the abuser might have in addition to the one that is being blocked. With the new update, creators will be able to block any existing accounts that a person may have, making it even more difficult for them to interact and harass.

Previously Instagram had added an option to let creators block an account as well as any new accounts that might get created by an abuser. With the new announcement, it is adding a more comprehensive coverage to blocking. The new changes will also let creators filter out messages from strangers containing certain keywords.

The social networking app notes in its blog post that based on initial test results from this feature, creators as a whole will need to block 4 million fewer accounts every week since these accounts will be now get cut off automatically.

The Hidden Words option filters harmful content from messages and comments, and is another safety tool introduced last year that’s being improved with the new update. While the feature previously required to be toggled on for it to work, Instagram’s now testing turning it on automatically for some Creators. The company claims that the Hidden Words feature has been very effective at keeping people safe with users on average seeing 40 per cent fewer offensive comments with it turned on.

There are other improvements to the feature too. The feature now covers Story replies, supports new languages (Farsi, Turkish, Russian, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil), and has grown smarter at detecting intentional misspellings.

Nudges are prompts that pop up when Instagram detects a hurtful remark from users, reminding them to be more considerate. These have been effective as well, so the platform’s introducing more of them. A new notification will encourage users to pause and reflect before leaving an offensive comment. These nudges are live now for people whose apps are set to English, Portuguese, Spanish, French, Chinese, or Arabic.

Meanwhile, similar reminders will push people to be respectful in DMs too when sending a message request to a creator. These reminders are rolling out globally “in the coming weeks.”